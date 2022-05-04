By Steve Agbota

The former Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, has been removed from the board of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, promoters of Lekki Port.

NPA holds a 5 per cent equity shareholding in Lekki Port. The other shareholders are China Habour Engineering Company (CHEC) which has the majority share of 52.5 per cent, Lagos State Government with 20 per cent, and Tolaram with 22.5 per cent.

Bala-Usman, was replaced with her successor, Mohammed Bello-Koko with effect from April 20, 2022.

According to a statement by Lekki Port, Bello-Koko, would represent NPA on its Board of Directors, with effect from 20th April 2022.

Also, recently, Mr. Zhang Lianjiu, Executive General Manager of the investment business unit of China Harbour Engineering Company, was approved to serve as a director of Lekki Port, representing the interests of China Harbour, the majority shareholder of Lekki Port.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko, as the substantive Managing Director for the Nigerian Ports Authority. (NPA), after he suspended the former MD, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Following this appointment, Bello-Koko said his vision has been all about how the agency will be able to improve the revenue base of the nation, development of the maritime sector and yet also ensuring that the nation is not shortchanged in anyway by anybody in the agency.

Bello-Koko has distinguished himself as a servant-leader and a major driver of the polices and vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.