From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has exonerated itself from what it called ‘show of shame and reckless insensitivity’ of its former leader, Ralph Uwazuruike, in trying to link the organisation with his support for Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition.

MASSOB said the Igbo youths, Uwauruike hired and paraded as MASSOB members in Owerri where he conducted a political rally for the support of Bello were not MASSOB members.

The group, in a statement by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, said MASSOB had never engaged or campaigned or rallied for any politician vying for political occupation in Nigeria.

“Our primary duty of existence is for Biafra actualisation and restoration through non-violence. MASSOB can never be agitating for Biafra autonomy and at the same time romancing with the major enemies of the people of Biafra,” the group said.

It, therefore, cautioned Uwauruike to stay clear of MASSOB as he was expelled from the group since 2015.

“MASSOB warns Uwazuruike, the leader of Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) to stop parading himself as MASSOB leader, and also to stop using MASSOB for merchandise.

“Uwazuruike was expelled from MASSOB on November 2015 because of corruption and betrayal of trust/confidence.

“MASSOB wondered why Uwazuruike who claimed to be founder and leader of a pro-Biafra organisation, called BIM, did not remind his visiting northern governor about the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government, led by his father, President Muhammadu Buhari. Instead, Uwazuruike was canvassing and campaigning for the presidential ambition of Bello,” the group said in the statement.

The group made it clear that it would not allow Uwazuruike to sabotage Igbo interest in Nigeria because of his selfish desire just as would always support projects that would promote Igbo interest.

“MASSOB will no longer allow betrayals and saboteurs to ruin the future of Ndigbo in Nigeria,” the group said.