Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Tuesday paid a condolence visit on Kwara State Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman over the death of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folurunsho Abdulrazaq, SAN.

The Governor, who was received by his Kwara State counterpart at the Presidential Lounge of the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin, noted that late Abdulganiyu Abdulrazaq lived a fulfilled and exemplary life.

Bello in his condolence message said he received the news about the passing of the late patriarch with great shock and sadness.

He urged Governor AbdulRazaq to take solace in the fact that his late father lived a good life which made a great impact not only on his immediate family members by virtue of the illustrious children he has produced but the country at large.

Governor Bello said that the ties between Kwara and Kogi remain strong, noting that they remained each other’s keeper in time of celebrations and sorrow.

He commiserated with the immediate family members of the late patriarch, the Ilorin Emirate Council, and the good people of Kwara State over the loss, just as he prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased Aljanat firdaus.

In his response, Governor Abdulrahman thanked Governor Bello for standing with him, other members of Abdulganiyu Abdulrazaq family and the Government and People of Kwara State in their grieving moment.

Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folurunsho Abdulrazaq died on July 25 at the age of 93.