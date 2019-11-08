The candidature of Governor Yahaya Bello and his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a boost on Wednesday at Insalu, the headquarters of Yagba East Local Government Area, as the former acting governor, Chief Clarence Olafemi and hundreds of PDP members in the federal constituency renounced their membership and defected to the APC.

At the APC’s rally held in Insalu for the Yagba Federal Constituency, the former acting governor and Director General, Abubakar Ibro Gubernatorial Campaign Council, 2019, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olafemi, former Commissioner for Water Resources, Osanusi, former House of Assembly member for Mopamuro constituency, Eric Fiki and numerous others joined the APC.

Other political stalwarts from Yagba Federal Constituency who dumped the PDP were Bola Fagbola and former Mopamuro Local Government Chairman, Funsho Daniyan.

While receiving the PDP’s defectors, Governor Bello assured them of equal opportunity in the party.