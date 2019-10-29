Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Director General of the Musa Wada campaign organisation, Tajudeen Yusuf, has said that the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello does not stand a chance in the coming election. Yusuf, who stated this in a statement, issued in Abuja, yesterday, said Governor Bello will be retired from politics on November 16 after his defeat by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Musa Wada. The campaign DG added that the APC senatorial candidate for Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, will also be vanquished at the senatorial rerun polls, scheduled for same day. Yusuf, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, noted Kogi people have embraced the PDP because of lack of infrastructural development, impoverishment of civil servants and ineptitude of the APC administration in the state.

“Last weekend, people from the 21 local government areas across Kogi State gave the PDP a rousing indication of coming victory in the November 16 polls, with enthusiastic support of our campaign flag-off at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.

“We thank all our grassroots activists, party leaders at ward, local, state and national levels for the success of the flag-off of our campaign towards putting Engineer Musa Wada and Hon Sam Aro in Lugard House and re-electing Senator Dino Melaye as senator for Kogi senatorial district.

“In the face of all manifestations of desperation by Kogi APC, the PDP is increasingly certain of success in the November 16 polls and for this, we sincerely thank all our party leaders, grassroots activists and the entire citizenry of Kogi State whose determination to sweep out the outgoing governor and his grossly insensitive leadership only assures of a coming victory celebration for PDP in Kogi State.