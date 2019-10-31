John Adams Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, yesterday, inaugurated 20 new commissioners with a charge to hit the ground running and make a difference in the lives of the people in the next 15 months.

The governor reminded them that their appointment was not by accident, stressing g that, “your character, dedication to service, loyalty and honesty were parts of the criteria that earned you the appointment.”

He told them to have it in mind that they were working for the over four million people in the state with great expectations and must, therefore, do everything to make a difference in their lives.

“Their welfare should be your priority. Within the next 15 months, you should make a difference, you should prove to the people that their voting APC was not a mistake, prove to them that they voted for the right party.”

He told the commissioners that they were coming at a time there was no resources but high expectations from the people.

“Therefore, prudence and accountability should be your guiding principle so that all government programmes and policies are executed to the logical conclusion.”

Governor Bello assured the commissioners that he did not intend to interfere with their work “because I know that you all have the capacity to deliver in your new responsibilities in your various ministries.”

He said though there were issues with the nomination of some of them, they must show concern to their constituencies, stressing that “the most important thing is that you must show love to everybody regardless of party affiliation.”