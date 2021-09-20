Wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has expressed confidence that the female technology leaders produced by the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp would change the country’s gender narrative.

She said the life-enhancing skills the girls acquire in the world-class two-week programme would enable them to become selfless change agents who have service as their watchword.

Mrs Akeredolu spoke at the state Public Service Institute (PSTI) Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area, at the opening ceremony of the Ondo State edition of the 2021 BEMORE Summer Boot Camp for girls.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was represented at the event by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Mrs. Akeredolu set up the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp in 2017 to aid the empowerment of the 21st-century Nigerian girl child and womenfolk in general, with the right knowledge and skill-set to impact society positively.

The boot camp helps participants to build core competencies in teamwork, problem-solving, social and leadership skills, information and communication technology, and renewable energy. It has produced over 1,500 girls trained in Information Communication Technology (ICT), solar renewable energy, making of hygienic liquid products, art and design, tying of headgear, cake baking, make-up, taekwondo for self-defence against abusers, aerobics, music and dance. The ongoing fourth edition features over 350 girls.

In her speech, ‘BEMORE has come to stay,’ the founder noted that four years down the line, the boot camp is close to training 2,000 young secondary girls in ICT, SOLAR Technology and other life-enhancing skills.

Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa commended he and the BEMORE team for their “giant strides” at ensuring girl child education and improving human capital development.

