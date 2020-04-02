Ben Akak Foundation has made donation of essential preventive supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic in Cross River State. It’s perhaps the most high profile example of how a foundation are utilizing their assets and funds for social good amid a devastating outbreak that has pretty much shut down the State economy.

The Health Commissioner, Dr Betta Edu on receiving the items said the foundation has gone beyond bound to show enormous support to the state as this is a fight for humanity.

She appreciated the founder of the foundation, Engr Ben Akak and others who have made this donation possible. According to her this is a huge response to the team effort in tackling the dangerous pandemic as the state will ensure those who have supported the course of the fight will have their names written in gold as remembrance of their efforts for future purpose.

The leader of the team Mrs Josephine Ben Akak said they are not ignorant of the efforts of His Excellency towards eliminating Covid-19 in Cross River State. According to her this is the reason Ben Akak foundation which cares about the people’s standard of living in the state has donated the items.

Over 300 Sanitizers, 400 surgical gloves , 200 face masks and 1million Naira cash was donated to the Cross River State Ministry of Health as their support to His Excellency, Senator Prof Ben Ayade efforts in tackling the pandemic. Also in the Ben Akak Foundation delegation was high profile appointees of the Governor, Mr Austin Ibok, SSA on Amnesty, Mr Raphael Morphy, SSA Job Placement, Mr Effefiong Nta Eke, PDP Chairmanship candidate of Calabar Municipality LGA amongst others.