Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Inter-Party Affairs, Sen. Ben Ndi Obi, has appealed to the electorate in Anambra State to support the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo.

Obi, a former senator for Anambra Central and a Board of Trustees member of the party, described Ozigbo as the right person to lead the state at this critical time in its history.

He said he was pleased that Ozigbo has reached out to all those who were displeased about his emergence as the candidate because of one reason or the other, and advised him not to rest on his oars until the final whistle is blown.

Obi applauded the choice of Senator Uche Ekwunife as the chairperson of Ozigbo’s campaign council, saying that he was confident that Ekwunife would lead the party to victory.

Speaking on the crisis rocking his party at the national level, the ex-lawmaker said there was no cause for alarm as according to him, the matter was being resolved, and the party would come out stronger and more united.

He added that the party’s disaffection would not in any way affect its chances at the Anambra poll.

