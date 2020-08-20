The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, has endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the September 19 election.

The President of the Chamber, Mrs. Helen E. Atekha-Odemwingie, who led a team of Executive members that received Ize-Iyamu at a forum in Benin City, said they have scrutinised his publicly available manifesto and are confident that his outlined policies and programmes will solve the challenges confronting industrial and economic growth in the state.

She stressed the importance of reviving the industrial sector of the state to provide jobs and promote economic growth, and urged all residents to elect Pastor Ize-Iyamu because his proposed plans to boost commerce, agriculture, and industrialisation are sound and practical.

In his remark, Ize-Iyamu thanked the Chamber for its endorsement and expressed his disappointment with the Obaseki-led government for its neglect of the industrial sector and its poor management of important factors meant to encourage investments and drive economic growth.

He assured the members of his commitment to rebuild the infrastructure of the state and strengthen security to attract investments, support women operating local and small scale businesses to boost the economy and eradicate poverty.

The APC candidate called for continuous support and partnership and presented copies of his SIMPLE agenda manifesto, stating that the document represents a binding agreement between him and the people if elected as the next governor of the state.