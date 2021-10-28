Chief Magistrate’s Court 10, presided over by Sarah-Joe Ogbuagu, sitting in Owerri, within Owerri Magistral District, has issued a bench warrant for Mr. Ogbonna Anthony, popularly known as Shabba, for allegedly flouting court orders.

According to Barrister Itodo Ogbonna, who is prosecuting the case as contained in suit Ow/552C/2021, titled Commissioner of Police vs. Ogbonna Shabba Anthony, Shabba is being arraigned for allegedly giving false information to the police.

The prosecutor pointed out that the court, during recent sitting, became worried and felt slighted on the continual absence of the accused each time the case was mentioned. He said: “since the defendant is absent despite having been served arraignment notice, we ask for bench warrant.” The court in granting the plea stated as follows: Being satisfied with the acknowledgement of the arraignment notice by the defendant, the court in his absence in court to answer to the charges against him proof a bench warrant against him. Adjourned to Tuesday, November 30, 2021, for report of compliance plea.”

In reaction, Shabba described all the allegations against him as frivolities, sheer envy and jealousy.

He said none of the court orders was issued to him without his lawyer attending to it.

