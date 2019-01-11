Okey Sampson, Aba The entire traditional rulers of Bende Local Government of Abia State, made up Umunna and Ikwuisii, have endorsed the former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for Senate. Abia: Kalu receives don, others into APC fold In a brief but colourful ceremony held at the palace of the chairman of Bende Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Patrick Use, Isiobu I of Bende, the monarchs said they took the decision because of what Kalu did for the people when he was governor. Speaking through their chairman, Eze Ude, the Bende traditional rulers said they are equally supporting Kalu because apart from being their son, he has what it takes to represent Abia North in the Senate.

According to him, “Inasmuch as we, traditional rulers are not involved in partisan politics, but we know what is good for us and will strive to have it. “Kalu for all we know has national and international connections and that is the type of person that should represent Abia North in the State. “Kalu has been tested before and he did not disappoint us, that is why we the traditional rulers of Bende are wholeheartedly endorsing him and we are not mincing words about it”. For House of Representatives, Eze Ude said since Bende North (Umunna) has gone for 12 years, that for the sake of equity and unity, it should be the turn of Bende South (Ikwuisii). He pleaded that the people of Bende should follow the traditional way of sharing political offices in order not to cause disaffection in Bende.

He said the traditional rulers in the area are supporting Ben Kalu for equity and peace to prevail in Bende. Earlier, the immediate past chairman of Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze John Akaliro said Kalu is a son in whom they are proud of. He enumerated the good works of Kalu when he was governor and more importantly the roads he attracted in the area for reconstruction recently and they owe it a duty to give him support. Eze Jerry Akpala Igwe speaking on behalf of Ikwuisii traditional rulers said they have no choice than to support Kalu because of the visible things he has been doing even while out of government.