The appointment of coach Bernard Okpeh Ogbe as the new Technical Manager of Bendel Insurance FC of Benin has been confirmed and the Benue born tactician has since assumed duty.

The former Mighty Jets and Niger Tornadoes manager started work with the team, Monday last week on their return from a three-week break.

Coach Ogbe was appointed to replace the former Technical manager, Monday Odigie, who recently stepped aside and embarked on a refresher course abroad.

The management and the technical crew had been given the task to drive the process of taking the club back to the premier league, sustain the NPFL status and as well bring about beautiful football culture among other qualities.

It would be recalled that coach Monday Odigie within two seasons succeeded in bringing the Benin Arsenal back to the NPFL and competed gallantly in the just concluded 2019/2019 season, but could not survive the drop battle in abridged league.

Meanwhile, coach Baldwin Bazuaye and Greg Ikhenoba remain Chief Coach and Assistant coach respectively and will work with the new Technical manager.