By Emma Jemegah in Enugu

A late minute penalty goal by Ekiti United has aborted the hope of Bendel Insurance of Benin returning to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) next season as they need to beat group B leaders, Remo Stars by as much as four goals in the last game today to book a passage.

Remo Stars are on top of the log as a result of goal difference (+ 3) advantage over Shooting Stars (+ 1) as both teams have four points to show for their efforts.

Bendel Insurance are third on the log, although they have one point just like Ekiti United.

The Benin-based side has minus one-goal difference as against minus three-goal difference by Ekiti United.

Today, which marks the last Matchday of the group stage, Remo Stars need just one point to finish in the top 2 and gain promotion to the NPFL, while Bendel Insurance must not only win but at least cancel the four-goal difference that Remo Stars have over them.

The same situation applies in the other match involving Shooting Stars and Ekiti United.

