Fred Itua, Abuja

Beneficiaries of the Senator Stella Oduah 2019 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) empowerment programme have commended the lawmaker for empowering members of her constituency.

One of the programme’s beneficiaries, Nwokedi Iveanyirochukwu, states that the training, held at the Jamb Computer Based Test (CBT) Centres in the seven local government areas of Anambra North, opened the eyes of those who attended to the infinite possibilities of ICT to business development.

According to Nwokedi, “ICT is integral to modern communication. It has not only made information easily accessible and cheaper, it has bridged the physical and mental barriers of our world, bringing mankind closer than ever.”

Noting that distance had become irrelevant in modern day-to-day activities and more innovative ways to communicate have been invented, the participant said ICT is one aspect of technology that has had a profound impact on the world economy, creating businesses and opportunities for millions worldwide.

“More youths have become self-sufficient, establishing start-ups and attracting seed capitals from investors that goes a long way in growing the economy,” he said.

He said there had been calls by stakeholders for government to develop policies that prioritise ICT education among young people as is done in developed countries.

He stressed: “It is, therefore, hard to miss that palpable excitement when government officials take the initiative to support young people through ICT programs as was done by the senator.”

He further revealed that the event which was overseen by the Trinitas Systems Technology (Basilica ICT Center) director, Victor Okoli, the women coordinator, Mrs Chekwube Obiaku Ndiogazili, Professor Chigozie Chukwu and a dedicated ICT team, was a great learning experience for beneficiaries of the program who got an opportunity to gain insight into the world of ICT.

“In Africa, despite the economic challenges facing many societies, we have seen the positive effect of ICT in national development,” he added.