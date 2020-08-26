Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Beneficiaries of community driven projects in parts of Delta State on Wednesday lauded the World Bank, European Union and the state government for impacting positively on the socio-economic status of the respective communities.

The beneficiaries spoke during a tour of some of the projects executed by the World Bank/European Union in partnership with Delta State Government under the State Employment and Expenditure For Result Projects (SEEFOR) platform, in Ughelli part of Delta central senatorial district.

The completed project sites visited were Science Laboratory and Examination Hall at Unenurhie Secondary School; Multi-Purpose Hall and Open Market Stalls at Oviri-Olomu; Multi-Purpose Hall and renovated Staff Quarters/Corpers’ Lodge at Aragba-Orogun; and Renovated Multi-Purpose Hall and Borehole at Igbuku.

Pa. Julius Arenerian of Unenurhie town and Pa. David Okoro of Oviri-Olomu said their respective communities chose the projects which were executed with the donor bodies contributing 90 percent of funds while the benefiting communities raised the balance 10 percent.

The Principal of Unenurhie Secondary School, Mrs. Tessy Ebah told newsmen that the school was already reaping the dividend of the examination hall, as candidates for the on going West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were in the hall writing the paper for the day at the time of the visit.

Two beneficiaries of starter packs including 26-year old Vote Emmanuel and 43-year old Godspower Omonuwa, told Daily Sun that the empowerment by European Union and World Bank has enhanced their economic well being.

According to both of them, they graduated from Ogor Technical College where the donor bodies also built and equipped the Basic Electricity Laboratory in Otor-Ogor community.

The principal of the technical college, Mr. Ugute Chuks thanked the World Bank and the European Union for the intervention in the electrical department but appealed for the resuscitation of the neglected foundering department.

At the Ose Green House Farm which is being done in partnership with FADAMA III in Ekwere-Agbarho, the coordinator, Samuel Oghenebrume said the specie of pepper that was cultivated was of high yield, but lamented low sales.