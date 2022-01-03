From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Beneficiaries of the free train service provided by Osun State government have urged citizens and residents of the state to re-elect Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for second term.

Speaking at the Osogbo Terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, while boarding a train from Osogbo to Lagos, yesterday, the beneficiaries eulogised the government for sustaining the scheme despite the state’s depressed economy.

They called on the people of the state to reward the good works of the governor by reelecting him for a second term.

They also hinged their plea on the successful implementation of myriad of policies and programmes of the Oyetola-led administration.

They said their call was in the interest of sustainability and consolidation of the good governance in the state.

Yinusa Jinadu, extolled the governor’s commitment to ensuring the sustainability of the free train ride, saying it was a thing of joy that the scheme has been sustained.

Another passenger, Mrs. Florence Afolabi, an indigene of Okuku in Odo-Otin Local Government living in Ibadan, said the governor had done so much and deserved to be re-elected in the next election.

Similarly, Taiwo Abimbola, Serifat Busari, Pastor Kayode Olugboyega, Kadijah Kelani, lauded the kind gesture extended to them by the government, describing the free train service as panacea for ‘travel hurdles’ they usually face.

Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Industry and Empowerment, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, disclosed that the government was happy to have sustained the scheme.