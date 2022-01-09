By Christy Anyanwu

To enhance and promote Nigerian print , the fabric Adire has come to stay. These days, the fabric , which comes in different cadre, like: Adire Eleko, Adire Alabela, Satin Adire, Cotton Adire, Jersey Adire is proudly designed with modern styles and a fashion piece admire internationally .

Recently, the Ooni of ife Oba Enitan Ogunwunsi recently launched a mobile store full of divers Adire fabric in Lagos.

The monarch said Adire is an ancient fabric that has been in existence for years and modernization has impacted the designs in recent times. He believes the hub would help to build a critical mass of youths who would impact their communities in different ways.

“We need to continue to be very creative and come up with innovations. This is a beautiful innovation, adire wheel hub being powered and being driven by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi and we are very proud of the things she is doing.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Ooni added that the project would help to empower young people and direct their energy for positive use.

”This would take off a lot of our youths off the streets. You can imagine the impact. For instance, 10 of them can have a wheel like this and we would give them a catchment area to sell to people around after work. We will then spread it across the entire country. By virtue of that, our youths won’t need to be looking for employment, they can be self-employed”.

The visioner of African fashion week London and Nigeria, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi said:“I am grateful for having the opportunity to relaunch and be more innovative and more creative. We all know what happened in 2019, the year of COVID and last year, when a lot of businesses shut down. We couldn’t have African fashion week in London and Nigeria. So, the launch of the Adire on Wheels which is a project of the Adire Textile hub in Ile Ife is every reason to be grateful,” Ademiluyi said.