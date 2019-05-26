From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Luke Anike has said that the “weather enclosure” established in the university will benefit the five South East states.

He described the ESUT weather enclosure, funded by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), under the Federal Ministry of Aviation as one of a kind in the region.

Speaking at the institution’s Agbani Main Campus after the slated inauguration of the project which could not hold following the absence of Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and the Director General of NIMET, he said the benefits of the weather enclosure were enormous to the university, the South East and Nigeria as a whole.

“In the South Eastern Nigeria, this is the one available to us. So, it is very important that we acquire such high profile and very international weather centre, so that both students and staff and stakeholders around can have the benefit of using world standard data to assess changes in the climate as it affects all of us here,” the Vice Chancellor said. Anike, however, said as a result of the quality of data to be generated from the weather enclosure, they need more persons to join hands with them and provide the requisite services at the centre.

Also, the Dean, Faculty of Environmental Services, Dr Ugooyibo Okwu-Delunzu, said all the equipment used in measuring weather elements, are available in the ESUT weather enclosure.

She explained that they make short weather forecast, long weather forecast and even a very long lasting, depending on who their clients were.