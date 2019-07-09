Personal Finance is a means of managing your finance effectively. It involves the financial management of personal resources by budgeting, planning, saving and keeping stock for the future. It could be at an individual or family level.

Managing finances is no easy task, more so when it is on a personal level. To manage one’s finances effectively, one needs to be aware of all the investments including mutual funds, equity and bonds. They must also be updated with their account history across banks, banking products, loans and liabilities.

The scope of personal finance is vast. After all, personal finance is all about financial management wherein a person handles his finances by taking into account his budget and savings of the present to stock up resources for the future. The present and future are the two main life events that a person gathers his finances for. Handling finances from the start gives a bigger and better scope to save money for the life events of tomorrow. It keeps you at ease and helps you enjoy your today to the fullest. An efficient personal finance plan is a boon for the bright future of your family.

Aspects

All the financial activities carried out on a personal level fall under the bracket of personal finance. For successful personal financial planning, you have to take into account your current income, chalk out short and long-term budgeting goals and needs, and devise a plan to match the desired financial security. This depends on a number of factors like income, expenditure, standard of living, lifestyle, goals and requirements.

The following products ought to be taken into account while dealing with personal finance:

•Credit cards

•Insurance policies

•Loans and mortgages

•Banking and savings account

•Mutual funds, bonds, equity

The main aspects of personal finance are:

•An assessment of the cash-flow desired

•Taking up an insurance policy

•Calculating and dealing with taxes

•Investments and savings of all sorts

•Planning for your retirement

Benefits

Plan your personal finance wisely for the sake of securing your future. Good financial planning will help you lead a hassle-free life today and stock up some amount for personal use in the future. Try involving your family in personal finance planning at the earliest in order to reap its benefits in the long run.

Some of the benefits arising from sound personal finance planning include:

Evaluation of your financial condition

Personal finance planning gives you an insight into your financial condition. This is achieved by budgeting and taking into account all the investments, income, expenses and savings in all your accounts and schemes. Budgeting forms the basis of financial planning as it helps in evaluating your financial situation, which, in turn, helps in assessing your financial health.

Gives profits from investment plans

A number of investment plans exist in the market today, and these are catered to an individual’s needs and requirements.

Depending on the money you have to spare in your current phase of life, you can choose an investment scheme that offers the best return.

Choose from mutual funds, equity shares, public provident fund, bonds, unit linked insurance plans and real estate investments among many others. These are long-term investments and will give you good returns in the future.