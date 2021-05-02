Then said he unto me, Fear not, Daniel: for from the first day that thou didst set thine heart to understand, and to chasten thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy words. But the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days: but, lo, Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me; and I remained there with the kings of Persia.

We having been studying the gift speaking in tongues and there are amazing benefits that a believer derives when he speaks in tongues;

3. When you speak in tongues, no man understands you, neither does the devil

1Corinthians 14:2b…for no man understandeth him; howbeit in the spirit he speaketh mysteries.

When you speak with tongues, no man understands what you are saying. Your words are completely concealed from every listener. It is impossible for people to know what you are praying about. Also the devil and his demons are cut out of your prayers.

One beautiful advantage that this provides for us is that the devil cannot in anyway try to hinder the content of your prayers from coming to pass like he did in the days of Daniel.

From the first day of Daniel’s prayers the answer was released but the Prince of Persia who was Satan withstood the angel who was bringing the answers until Michael came to help him.

These are certain realities that happen daily. The devil fights to keep God’s people from receiving their blessings. Many times he gets empowered by deriving information from the believers about the matters they are most concerned about by listening to their conversations especially when they pray in their understanding.

When we pray in tongues the devil is completely shut out and he does not understand nor know what we are praying about.

When you speak in tongues you are actually praying in the spirit and not in the flesh. The flesh cannot please God. When we do things in the flesh it detests the Spirit of God. God wants us to live and walk in the spirit everyday of our lives. Praying in tongues is a way of praying in the Spirit. Spirit praying guarantees results.

Those that are in the flesh cannot please God. Many of the prayers that a lot of us pray are in the flesh. We cannot please God when we pray in the flesh. Praying in tongues enables us to pray in the spirit rather than in the flesh thereby pleasing God.

When you speak in tongues, you deal with mysterious situations

You utter secret truths and hidden things [not obvious to the understanding]. By speaking in mysteries the Holy Spirit enables you to deal in the realm of things mysterious to men. When we speak with tongues, we operate in the realm of mysteries.

There are many things that occur mysteriously; unexplainable circumstances and situations. These things many times could bring tragic occurrences. Many people find themselves helpless when such mysterious occurrences begin to take place. They cannot tell the source or the reason for the occurrence.

God has given us this gift of speaking in tongues in order for us to enter into the realm of the unseen and deal with mysterious things both positively and negatively. There are things that are rightfully yours but for some mysterious reason they are kept away from you. Through praying in tongues you can release those things and stop every negative mysterious occurrence from happening in your life or the life of your loved ones.

When you speak in tongues, you gain access to God’s hidden wisdom.

As you speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, you are actually bringing forth from the spirit realm, God’s wisdom into the natural.

1Corinthians 14:2b

·howbeit in the spirit he speaketh mysteries.

We speak the wisdom of God in a mystery

1Corinthians 2:7

·But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory:

Paul said we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery. How do we speak mysteries? We speak mysteries by speaking in tongues. This means that we speak or bring forth the wisdom of God when we speak in tongues.

Many times we fall short of God’s wisdom in handling situations of life. The solution to many of life’s troubles seem like a puzzle- difficult to unravel. When we speak in tongues we speak out mysteries. We actually call divine wisdom from the spirit realm into the physical where our minds can catch them and use them. Paul said in 1st Corinthians 2:7 that when we speak mysteries, we are actually speaking the wisdom of God into manifestation. Speaking in tongues therefore brings us into the reservoir of God’s wisdom which is designed to bring us into the place of victories in every area of life. This wisdom, God has ordained to lift us up into a glorious life. Without being able to speak this wisdom of God forth in a mystery we might never be able to gain access to the best of God’s provisions for us.

Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person.