Portuguese giants Benfica are reportedly set to offer Gianluigi Buffon a fresh challenge as he looks to take his illustrious career past his 44th birthday.

Buffon will become a free agent at the end of June when his Juventus contract expires, and the legendary goalkeeper is yet to determine his next move.

At 43, retirement is still an option but Buffon claimed he is looking for a ‘stimulating and crazy’ option to continue his career.

While another year at Juventus, as well as potential moves to Sevilla and Olympiacos, have been mooted, A Bola report that Benfica are very keen to swoop for the stopper this summer.