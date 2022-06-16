SL Benfica is the most interested party among Umar Sadiq’s suitors, ready to get a deal done for the Almeria forward this summer, according to a report by Spanish publication Larazon.

Benfica has a massive hole to fill after they allowed exciting Uruguayan striker, Darwin Núñez to leave for Liverpool in a deal believed to be in the region of €75 million.

It is a financially successful operation for the Eagles as they only paid €39 million to Almeria for Núñez’s signature two years ago.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Benfica wants a repeat of that transfer dealing and is planning on swooping on the most valuable star that the Spaniards have on offer.

Already a club icon, Sadiq smashed 18 goals and added another 12 assists to inspire Almeria to the Segunda Division title and a spot in next season’s La Liga.

Previously linked to Barcelona, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich, Sadiq remains on the radar of Sevilla and Valencia.

But Larazon claimed Benfica – with a healthy purse – is leading the race for the Super Eagles star’s capture.

While Sadiq maintains that he wants to stay and experience La Liga with Almeria, the Rojiblancos are open to letting the 25-year-old leave for a reasonable transfer fee.

La Union has lined up former Manchester United striker, Edinson Cavani as a possible replacement in case Sadiq departs the Mediterranean Games Stadium.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .