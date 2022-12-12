From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that with the commissioning of the state-of-the-art office complex of the Benue State Geographic Information Service Centre (BENGIS) project, his administration has achieved International best practice in land administration in the state.

Governor Ortom stated this on Monday when Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike inaugurated BENGIS edifice at the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals premises in Makurdi.

The BENGIS Service Centre, a major component of Governor Ortom’s N6.5 billion Land digitization project has been fully completed, furnished and equipped with high-tech state-of-the-art facilities.

Other components of the project also completed, are Aerial survey and mapping of the entire state with high-resolution orthophotos, conversion of analogue map plans and files to the digital system, staff training, and procurement of survey and other technical equipment as well as field vehicles for the ministry

Speaking during the event, the governor stated that the inauguration of the edifice marks a milestone in the history of his administration, and could not have come at a better time given the increasing role of Land Assets in the socio-economic development of the people.

He said he was optimistic that the project will attract the World Bank’s Grant of USD$2.5 Million through the State’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability, (SFTAS) Programme to be applied for developmental Projects in the state.

Recall that on the 30th September 2020, Governor Ortom performed the groundbreaking of BENGIS building project at which he initiated to reform land administration in the state.

BENGIS is a system of land administration in which ICT is deployed through digital platforms and software for seamless management of land administration such as processing of C of Os, systematic and efficient land recertification, regularization and registration of titles, warehousing of land documents in soft copies and hard copies, automated and transparent system of revenue generation which eliminates leakages, amongst other functions.

Visibly elevated Ortom said “With the regular reports I am receiving since the introduction of Geographic Information System in Land Management, the numerous challenges that were associated with Land Administration in the state have been reduced to the barest minimum.

“Infact, since the commencement of the BENGIS Project, the Land Digitization initiative has greatly improved Urban Planning, infrastructure development, environmental management and encourage private investment,” he said.

The Governor urge stakeholders in the Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals sectors to support the project in order to add value to the industry and also called the ministry to maintain the facilities and ensure that the building itself and installed equipment are given round-the-clock protection.

Commissioning BENGIS project, Governor Nyesom Wike the challenges faced by the government in land administration is enormous and needed best practices to tackle them.

Wike commended Ortom for embarking on the project saying it will ease land administration and also enhance the Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR), of the state.

He noted that for an administration to carry out a project of that magnitude shows commitment, love and interest of his people.

“I assure you the revenue you make will enhance the internally generated revenue of the state. You can see a government that is willing to work. A government that has less than five months to leave is still committed to completing projects that are impactful, a project that will move the state forward.

While urging all Benue people to own and protect the project Wike said “I not afraid, am not contemplating it, Ortom means well for the people of Benue state. I want to say that all projects you are doing, try within your ability, I know of scarce resources and how you have been managing the few resources you have to develop Benue State. You are not a friend of the Federal Government and so, it has not been easy for you to assess funds as your friend I know.”

Earlier state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr Bernard Unenge said with BENGIS, the process of transfer of land ownership has also been streamlined for greater efficiency that has drastically reduced incidences of land disputes.

According to him, the processing of Certificates of Occupancy, which was hitherto cumbersome, has been reformed such that it takes just a month or two to get a CofO at the ministry.

Unenge said the ministry has put in place modalities to ensure adequate maintenance of the BENGIS facilities for the benefit of the state.