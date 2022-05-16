From Gyang Bere, Jos

The daughter of former National Chairman of PDP and member representing Langtang North and Langtang South, Hon Beni Lar, has presented N10 million for the advancement of education in Tarok land.

Lar made the donation during the Ngwang Ishi O’Tarok, an annual cultural festival that unites the Tarok Nation.

The legislator also donated another N2.5 million on behalf of Joshua Laven and retired AVM Bali to set up a scholarship trust fund to assist indigent students in their academic pursuits.

Lar was received by a mammoth crowd at Langtang North Mini Stadium, the venue of the 2022 Illum O’Tarok, clamouring for support for the PDP and for her reelection.

The jubilant crowd who received the Lawmaker, chanting and singing in Tarok dialect was appreciated for her numerous empowerment programmes initiated in the Constituency.

Hon. Beni Lar was accompanied to the podium by the Executive Chairman, Langtang North LGC, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven and retired AVM Napoleon Bali, a PDP Senatorial aspirant for Plateau South Senatorial zone in the 2023 general elections singing and dancing.

Lar who addressed the crowd advocated for unity and the need for peaceful coexistence among Tarok sons and daughters and cautioned against allowing political ideologies to divide them.

The lawmaker described education as the bedrock for the future of any society, adding that as a lawyer and Parliamentarian, she is a product of education and expressed willingness to promote education in her constituency.

She assured the people of her resolve to ensure the establishment of a Federal institution in the constituency to carter for the educational needs of the youths and the surrounding localities.

Lar also used the event to call on Governor Simon Lalong to restore the mandate of the Langtang North LGC in the interest of the people who overwhelmingly gave Hon. Laven the mandate as the duly elected Council Chairman of Langtang North.