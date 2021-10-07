From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

It was like a carnival of sort as the remains of Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo landed at the Benin City Airport, yesterday, aboard an airplane marked LX-DIO.

The body landed at 11:32am to the waiting arms of the family, friends and associates who besieged the airport as early as 6 am.

Friends and associates who waited patiently wore T-shirt with photograph of the late Captain with the inscription, “Forever in our heart” while those who did not wear theirs, used them as head gear.

Security personnel were on ground to provide adequate security for the event.

Lovers of the late Okunbo danced and sang of tributes to his name.

The procession moved from the airport road down to his Aiguobasimwin residence the at Government Reservation Area, resulting to a heavy gridlock on the ever busy road.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .