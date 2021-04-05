With two days to the opening ceremony of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, residents of Benin are thrilled to have the event in the town.

Many residents are delighted that the games have commenced after several postponements.

Benjamin Dominic who resides along Airport Road commended the state government for its effort in ensuring bringing the games is hosted by the state.

“At a stage we lost hope because of the COVID-19 which affected everyone but our governor, Obaseki is a man of purpose and he assured us severally that Edo will host and today it has come to pass.

Mrs. Favour Oghogbo said she is glad that the state is hosting again 19 years after it hosted in 2002.

The petit trader whose shop is close to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium said she would lock her shop to attend the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

“I was very young in 2002 when we hosted and my late father never allow me be at the stadium then. I can’t miss this game and I don’t mind closing shop to watch some games.”