Tony Osauzo, Benin

Commercial activities were halted temporarily in the early hours of yesterday in Benin City as supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 gubernatorial election, put up a carnival-like march, termed “Umbrella March” to reinforce their support for the governor.

The march, which was organised by the Edo Voters Volunteers Assembly (EVVA), a grassroots voter mobilisation body, had over 2000 participants, made up of youths and women, mobilised from the 12 wards in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the supporters, Obaseki urged the electorate in the state to report acts of criminality by any person or group of persons to the appropriate authorities to forestall a breakdown of law ahead of the coming governorship election.

“Don’t be afraid to come out and vote. We are going to give you a mobile phone number to call and report anybody seen destroying billboards and banners.”