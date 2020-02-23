Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Security operatives, yesterday, prevented protesting youths from getting close to the convoy of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who was in Benin to attend burial ceremony of mother of Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, late Cecilia Agbonyinma.

Heavily armed security personnel were mobilised to the Benin Airport following reports that youths were at the airport to boo the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman.

Soldiers and two police vehicles were stationed ‎at the airport entrance gate while others comprising officials of the Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were stationed at various points of the airport just as‎ the airport exit gate was also manned by soldiers and policemen.

Besides, ‎an armoured personnel carrier was sighted at the airport parking lot.

The ostensibly angry youths chanted anti-Oshiomhole songs and used other unprintable words on him.

Chieftains of the APC who were ‎at the airport to receive Oshiomhole included Dr Pius Odubu, General Charles Airhiavbere, among others.

Some of them who spoke to newsmen under condition of anonymity accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of mobilising the youths for the protest, saying that it was wrong for Obaseki to always mobilise thugs to harass Oshiomhole.

It was gathered that the heavy mobilisation of security personnel was to forestall any attempt to boo Oshiomhole or prevent him from leaving the airport.

But a top Edo government official who pleaded anonymity denied the involvement of Obaseki in the airport incident.

“Oshiomhole should leave Obaseki out of his predicament. If Oshiomhole go to Port Harcourt or Bayelsa, you know the reception he will receive.

“Didn’t you see protest against him in Abuja? Was that also Obaseki? Oshiomhole has general dislike across the country. Oshiomhole’s travail is self-inflicted”‎, he claimed.