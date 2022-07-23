From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The disagreement between the Palace of the Oba of Benin and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki over the warehousing of looted Benin artefacts due to be returned from abroad soon has come to the fore with a coalition of Benin socio-cultural organisations accusing the governor of threatening the peace existing in the Benin Kingdom.

The group alleged that the governor plans to house the artefacts in a proposed Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) as against the planned Benin Royal Museum proposed by the Oba of Benin.

It pointed out that the proposal of the governor was a negation of the initial plan of the Benin Palace which he supported and pledged the commitment of the state government to building the structure, adding that Obaseki’s action was an indication that he has issues with the palace contrary to his claim that he has no issues with it.

The governor last Thursday while addressing participants at a stakeholders’ engagement and unveiling of Phase one of EMOWAA in Benin City, said there is no dispute between the state government and the Palace of the Oba of Benin on the issue of artefacts.

Addressing reporters in Benin, the Coordinator General of the group, Mr Osazee Amas- Edobor, flanked by other members of the leadership of the group, said the artefacts belonged to the palace, stressing that it is the rightful place for the works to be returned.

“During the 1897 invasion, the entire Benin people defended that palace and once again the entire Edo race is ready to defend what pertains to that palace and anything contrary to the Benin Royal Museum is tantamount to trying to re-loot the looted artefacts and that will not be allowed.

“Sincerely, we were shocked that His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki asserted that he doesn’t have any issue nor quarrel with our revered Oba of Benin Kingdom whereas when he organised a Stakeholders engagement meeting regarding his proposed EMOWAA phase 1, he didn’t involve our revered Palace.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the word EMOWAA is alien to us as Benin people.

“We also would like to inquire from His Excellency, why you reneged on your earlier promise regarding the Benin Royal Museum in 2018 when you supported the idea of a Benin Royal Museum before the EMOWAA idea came from the blues.

“We had expected His Excellency to be a man of his words because EMOWAA wasn’t what you discussed with our revered Monarch and other prominent Benin Elders in 2018.

“His Excellency Sir, Reneging on your words is tantamount to betrayal of public trust.

“We would like to point out to His Excellency that irrespective of reneging on your words in support of the Benin Royal Museum, we have nothing against your plans to build Museums or set up privately owned ventures like Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd, building Museums as long as the Artifacts that will constitute the proposed Museums are not part of the stolen Historical Benin Artifacts,” he added.

Commenting on the development, the Custodian of the Institute of Benin Studies, Peter Obobaifo, said the government has given his own perspective and the governor declared that there is no dispute between him and the palace.

“But what is clear is that all the returned artefacts and artefacts that are billed to be returned belong to the Oba of Benin. It is indisputable and nobody can lay claim to those artefacts except by the express permission of the Oba of Benin. I am not aware if the governor has the desire to appropriate those artefacts to himself because it is simply not possible. All the countries involved, Germany, France, the UK, the United States of America, have been involved in this repatriation and restitution efforts for the past 20 years.

“Did the governor say that the Benin Royal Museum will be stopped in favour of EMOWAA, I am not sure the governor said that? The governor should know that there is a distinction between the Benin Royal Museum and the EMOWAA because EMOWAA covers more than Nigeria and is being run under s trust.

“There is nothing that can shake the Benin Royal Museum, I am not the spokesman of the government but the government has no powers to stop the Benin Royal Museum project. The Oba’s position is permanent, any governor that comes has a time limit but the Benin Royal Museum is going to be permanent as far as the monarchy remains and which means forever, there shouldn’t be any dispute between the two so the artefacts rightly belong to the Oba of Benin and whichever location or museum he chooses to house them is his prerogative,” Obobaifo stated.