Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for a shutdown of services within church premises across the state as part of measures to support government’s efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

CAN Chairman, Bishop Oriname Oyenude, made the call during a press briefing in Benin, the state capital.

“All churches should totally close down. We discovered that government’s restriction on church services to a maximum of 20 persons is still a big risk when we observed the trend. We are going to join forces with the Edo State government to deal with this evil darkness that is ravaging our nation and our land.

“I appeal to government for a complete lockdown now at least for the next two weeks and for the imposition of a curfew, if necessary. We appeal to security agencies to assist in enforcing government orders to minimise the fatality,” he said.

On his part, General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministry, Johnson Suleiman, in a televised message, urged Christian leaders to support all levels of government in checking the spread of coronavirus.

“This is not a persecution but a tribulation. I advise Christians to obey government’s instruction. The earlier we obey, the earlier we tame the tide of the attack of the devil,” he said.

In the same vein, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for the September 19 governorship election, Chris Ogiemwonyi, has directed that his campaign office be shut down until the ravaging COVID-19 subsides.

Chris Ogiemwonyi Campaign Organisation Secretary, George Idehen, in a statement in Benin, said the decision is in compliance with government’s directive to halt the spread and possibly “terminate the global coronavirus pandemic not only in the state but across the nations of the world.”