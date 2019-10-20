A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the venue on Sunday reports that accreditation of delegates had started while participating groups were busy mounting exhibition tents and arranging their wares in preparation for the festival.

The ancient city of Benin is agog with festivities as delegates from 16 states had arrived in the Edo State capital ahead of the 2019 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) which will open at Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre on Monday.

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), organiser of NAFEST, told NAN that all the participating states would arrive for the opening ceremony on Monday.

NAN reports that the seven-day cultural show, organised by National Council for Arts and Culture will hold at four different venues in the ancient city, namely: Oba’s Palace, UNIBEN Sports Complex, Benin Golf Club and Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre (main venue).

One of the delegates, Mrs Ngulyaro Simon-Zaro from Adamawa State Council for Art and Culture, said the festival would provide further cultural integration amongst delegates from various states of the country.

According to her, the festival will give hope for future cultural exchange programmes which is needed to unite the nation.

“We are here to participate in traditional wrestling, drama and local cuisine competitions; we are engaging the younger ones in order to familiarise them with our culture,” she said.

Also, Dr Priscilla Aletor, a Lecturer of Painting, University of Benin, said she was excited that Benin was hosting this year’s festival, adding that the theme: “Our Royalty, Our Pride” signified the pride and dignity of Benin City.

Aletor, who would also be exhibiting her paintings during the festival, said she expected to connect with art lovers across the country through the platform.