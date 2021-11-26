It was yet another day of glory for Edo born Billionaire Business mogul, and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering & Construction Company Limited, Dr Leemon Ikpea, who was invested into the prestigious Benin Club as Patron.

His investiture is coming barely two weeks after the 30th year anniversary of Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited.

Others invested are Engr. Gregory Ero and Pa Jaiye Ojeikere as trustees of Benin Club, respectively, at the 90th anniversary of the club.

Elated Ikpea, in a brief remarks thanked the Benin Club and organizers for finding him worthy for the honour. He said “I never lobbied for it, the honor is a call to duty and to show that people see and appreciate what we are doing”

Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki praised oil and gas mogul, Dr Leemon Ikpea for his Philantropist gesture in deploying his resources in alleviating the plights of the down trodden over the years and charged him and other well meaning Nigerians that to whom much is given, much is expected.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said since the establishment of the Club in 1931, it has continue to grow in strength, uniting members and ensuring a progressive State.

Also in his welcome address, President of Benin Club 1931, Pharm. Fred Iboi noted ” We have achieved tremendous progress in the area of infrastructural development of the Benin Club and have installed facial recognition gadget at the access gate which was commissioned by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Iboi, while enlisting his achievements as the president of the club, said his administration has brought in a lot of innovations which has given it a facelift from the way it used to be.

“As you can see, we have left no stone unturned to deliver on our campaign promises in taking this club to the next level.

“What you can see in the on-going transformation of the club, leaves no one in doubt of this management commitment to the well-being of our noble club.

