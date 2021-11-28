From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Benin Club, founded in 1931, at the weekend marked it’s 90th anniversary with fanfare and investiture of billionaire business mogul and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering & Construction Company Limited, Dr. Leemon Ikpea as Patron of the Club.

Others invested at the event are Engr. Gregory Ero and Pa Jaiye Ojeikere, as trustees of the Club.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In his remark, ex-governor of Edo State former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, also Trustee of the Club, who was Chairman on the occasion, said the Benin Club has been 90 years of success and achievement, where the elite of Benin gather and‎ interact.

In his speech, President‎ of the Club, Mr. Fred Iboi, a Pharmacist, said members of his executive came with one item-to develop the Club, adding that after assessing other Clubs in the country, “today what we have is a brick house where we no longer require paint.

He also disclosed‎ that the Club now has assess gate which admits only members, using their biometrics.

Also speaking, Edo State Governor‎, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, describe the 90th anniversary of the Club as a celebration of history.

“This Club is part‎ of old and modern Benin history. It is one of the oldest Clubs in the country. We are celebrating an institution that began the re-definition of the Nigerian experience”, he said.

The governor while giving the history of the Club which started in 1931 as European Club, said it‎ was razed by fire in 1968.

He, therefore, thanked those who redesigned the Club, noting that it has grown in leaps and bounds and commended the President for his persistent drive in improving the Club.

The governor‎ also commended the newly invested Patron and Trustees, saying that the experience of sacrifice run through the three of them even as he said the awards were well deserved.

Elated Ikpea, in a brief remarks, thanked the Benin Club and organizers for finding him worthy for the honour. He said “I never lobbied for it, the honour is a call to duty and to show that people see and appreciate what we are doing”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .