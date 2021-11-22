Benin Club, as part of activities to mark its 90th anniversary this week, has listd the Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering & Construction Company Limited, Dr. Leemon Ikpea, Engr. Gregory Ero and Pa Jaiye Ojeikere to be invested as Patron and trustees, respectively of the club.

Leemon Ikpea would be invested as a patron while Engr. Gregory Ero and Pa Ojeikere would be invested as trustees, respectively.

President of the Club, Mr. Fred Iboi, announced this in Benin City yesterday while outlining the activities to mark the 90th anniversary of the club.

The club, he disclosed, was founded in 1931, saying that members have decided to celebrate the milestone, even as he stated that his administration has brought in a lot of innovations which have given it a facelift from the way it used to be.

“As you can see, we have left no stone unturned to deliver on our campaign promises in taking this club to the next level.

“In particular, the complete renovation of the wood bricks and marble upper lounge and bar which is our legacy project, is now completed.

“What you can see in the on-going transformation of the club, leaves no one in doubt of this management commitment to the well-being of our noble club.

“Since the commencement of my administration in January this year 2021, there has been relentless pace of construction activities targeted at taking our club to another level”, Iboi said.

He added that the club under his watch has been transformed into a sporting club due to the new facilities put in place, just as he said that it also serves as place where members meet to socialize, discuss businesses.