From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Benin Club has slated the Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Leemon Ikpea, Gregory Ero and Jaiye Ojeikere for investiture as patron and trustees, as part of activities to mark its 90th anniversary.

Ikpea would be invested as a patron while Ero and Ojeikere would be invested as trustees.

President of the club, Fred Iboi, announced this in Benin, yesterday.

The club, he disclosed, was founded in 1931, saying members have decided to celebrate the milestone, even as he stated his administration has brought in a lot of innovations which have given it a facelift from the way it used to be.

“We have left no stone unturned to deliver on our campaign promises in taking this club to the next level.

“In particular, the complete renovation of the wood bricks and marble upper lounge and bar which is our legacy project, is now completed. What you can see in the ongoing transformation of the club, leaves no one in doubt of this management commitment to the well-being of our noble club.”

Iboi said the club, under his watch, has been transformed into a sporting club due to the new facilities put in place, just as he said it also serves as place where members meet to socialise and discuss businesses.

