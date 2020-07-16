Benin Republic head coach, Michel Dussuyer has backed Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles qualified for the global football showpiece on six occasions, with their best performances being Round of 16 finishes at the 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions.

Regarded as a specialist in African football, having handled teams from the continent since his first stint with Guinea in 2002, he told FIFA the likely countries that would make it through to Qatar.

“I’d go for countries that have participated before in the World Cup like Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon. Nor should we forget Algeria, who won the Africa Cup of Nations,” Dussuyer told FIFA website.

“Then, you have teams that could spring a surprise, such as Mali, who have made huge improvements, recently, and who I’d consider a dark horse in these qualifiers.”