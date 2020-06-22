From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed all local and federal authorities to provide assistance to victims of the fire incident in Oba Market, Benin, Edo State.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying that, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their shops and wares.”

The President also directed an investigation into the cause of the inferno, in order to avoid the “horrific’’ situation in the future, while condoling with all those that were affected.

