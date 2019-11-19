Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have reportedly arrested one Iroghama Moshudi over the murder of a 35-year old man, Etinosa Nowaghama.

Etinosa was said to have been shot dead on November 8 at the residence of one Happy Ikpomwosa, the estranged wife of Iroghama.

The police are said to have arrested Iroghama because he had earlier threatened to deal with the deceased and the threat was said to have been reported to a traditional ruler in the area.

The estranged wife of the suspect and mother of four, according to Police sources, abandoned her husband for the deceased and refused all pleas to return home.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Edo Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said operatives of the Ogida Police Division rushed the deceased to the hospital but he was confirmed dead on arrival.