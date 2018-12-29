‎The man was said to be returning from the church where he carried out the prayers and fasting when he started acting abnormally.

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A middle-aged man has run amok in Benin City after reportedly embarking on a 14-day dry fast and prayers.

‎The man, whose identity could not be ascertained, was said to be returning from the church where he carried out the prayers and fasting when he started acting abnormally.

The man, said to be married with five children, reportedly demanded for a plate of fufu and meat, but started making incoherent statements, saying he wanted to kill himself.

Efforts by sympathizers to make the man go home was resisted as he rushed to lie down on the busy Upper Sokponba road.

The pastor of the church where the man allegedly undertook the fasting later came to the scene but declined to give his name, simply advising people gathered around the man to allow him rest and eat.

Commenting on the incident, a former member of the church who pleaded anonymity said she left the church because of the manner members were subjected to hunger in the name of fasting.