From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Benin music maestro, Osayomore Joseph, who passed on on Saturday, died as a result of stroke he suffered few weeks ago.

His son, Jaytunes Osayomore, who disclosed this yesterday, said his father died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Saturday morning at the age of 72.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“He passed on around 10 am. He had issues, he had the first stroke attack that we were managing before now. We have been managing it for about a month now, we took him to Benin Medical Centre before he was moved to UBTH. He got back approximately a week ago and it got aggravated again so we had to move him back to the hospital three days ago and he died in UBTH yesterday. (Saturday)

“He was a great teacher, I will miss so many things about him. I will miss his teachings, our discussions, and his jokes. He was so much to us”, the junior Osayomore added.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has in his tribute described the late Osayomore as an enigmatic and versatile musician.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who took the music world by storm with his talent and exported the Benin culture to the world.

“Osayomore Joseph was an enigmatic and versatile musician, who spread didactic messages with his soulful and sonorous voice.

“His contribution to the creative industry in Edo State is as remarkable as it is transformational. He was a crucial voice in the quest to make society better and more livable with his music which focused on serious issues.

“His long music career, which started in the 1970s, was very productive and enriched the lives of many. The boldness and candour enmeshed in his rhythmic melodies earned him local and international acclaim”, Obaseki said.

On its part, the Edo State Chapter of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) in a statement by its Administrator/Governor, Comrade Willy Eghe-Nova, said “Sadly, PMAN has lost a great member and music legend, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph.

“May his creative soul rest in peace.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .