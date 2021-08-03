From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Members of the Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday, commenced boycott of High Court 6 presided over by Justice Courage Ogbebor over alleged high handedness and harassment of lawyers.

The lawyers alIeged that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was delayed with the court instructing him to wait till the end of the sitting.

“It is against our practice once a SAN is in the court, no matter how many they are, they are attended to first but she kept this SAN till the end of her sitting”, a lawyer said yesterday.

The Benin NBA, in a statement, signed by its chairman and Secretary, Pius Oiwoh and Andrew Lawani, respectively, said it took the decision to boycott the court at its monthly meeting in Benin City.

“At the monthly meeting of the Lion Bar held on the 1st day of August, 2021 at the Bar House Complex, Benin City and attended by SANs, Benchers, elders and leaders of the bar, the general house after reviewing the various complaints of lawyers (the 2nd such review within a period of two (2) months by the general house) with regards to the incessant and un-abating harassment, intimidation, outright insults and deliberate embarrassment to counsel appearing before his lordship including SANs and very senior members of the bar, in the presence of clients and would be clients, resolved unanimously to immediately and totally commence an indefinite boycott of high court 6, high court of justice, Benin City presided over by the Hon. Justice Courage Ogbebor.

“Consequently, all members of the Benin Bar are by this notice directed to embark on a total boycott of the said court and are not permitted to carry out any business in the said court till a subsequent review of this directive by the general meeting. Take notice that any member who flouts this directive under any guise shall be liable to be blacklisted at the branch and made to face its disciplinary committee”, the statement said.

Efforts to reach the Registrar, Edo State High Court, Benson Osawaru, for reaction, were unsuccessful as he did not pick calls nor respond to sms sent to his mobile phone.