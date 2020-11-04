Tony Osauzo, Benin

In an early morning operation, a gang of suspected armed robbers on Sokponba Road, Benin City, robbed a nursing mother of her car.

The incident occurred on Murtala Mohammed Way, popularly known as MM Way, end of Sokponba Road, which has become notorious for violent crimes in the last two weeks.

The robbery occurred hours before the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, arrived Benin on an official visit to assess the extent of‎ damage to police stations by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest to burn several stations and police patrol vans and injuring 11 policemen in the process.

‎During the 25 second operation, the robbers swooped on the car and dragged the occupants out.

A man in a white native dress was seen bringing out the baby wrapped in a white shawl from the back of the car, while an elderly woman, believed to be the grandma of the baby, stood a few metres away, confused.

A member of the gang pushed off the nursing mother, who went on her knees, pleading that she just put to bed.

“I beg I newly born, I beg I newly born,” she pleaded in Pidgin English while the robbers paid no attention to her.

Members of the public who witnessed the operation did nothing to rescue the woman, as one of the onlookers was heard asking another onlooker to “save the video”.

The gang members later jumped into the car and drove off towards MM Way.

Two suspected armed robbers were mobbed and necklaced by an angry mob on the same Sokponba Road on Tuesday morning.

