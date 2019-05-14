Tony Osauzo, Benin

A massive protest by thousands of youths on the platform of Benin National Congress (BNC) has rocked major streets of Benin City, following an alleged attempt by one Arisco Osemwengie to carve a new kingdom from Benin to be headed by the Ogiamien which he (Osemwengie) allegedly claimed to be.

Bearing several placards and a mock coffin which signifies death for the enemies of the Oba of Benin, the protesters said the real Ogiamien of Benin kingdom had never been declared dead even though he is supposed to be a palace chief and therefore cannot be replaced.

But when contacted on phone, Osemwengie said he could not comment on the matter because it was in court.

“That is a matter that is before the Supreme Court and I don’t like commenting on an issue that is before the Supreme Court so I cannot comment on it,” he said.

But President of BNC, Ayamenkhue Edokpolor, told government officials in Government House where they were received by the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu that “the Ogiamien family led by Pa. Samuel Ogiamien had duly and publicly disowned the said Arisco Osemwegie since the year 2015 as an impostor trying to impersonate or criminally take the place of the chieftaincy title of Ogiamien whose current holder is Chief Osarobo Okunoghae and who has been absent from Benin for several years but had not been declared missing or dead by relevant authorities.

