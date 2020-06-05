As Nigerians continue to mourn and condemn the rape and murder of Miss. Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, inside a church in Benin City,

a Brasil based Nigerian upcoming Artist, Ajakaiye Daviskil has called on relevant authorities, especially Police to unravel the circumstance that led to the death of the young under graduate.

To this end, he promised to use his music to raise awareness against various sexual abuses in Nigerian.

“I’m particularly saddened with the #JusticeForUwa# rape case because that happened in my own state, Edo. As a Kukuruku boy, I frown at that completely. We are tired of twitter trends let’s take it to the streets,”

Daviskil, an independent artist with a Rap/Afro-pop sound, also condemned the lip service Nigerians are paying to issues related to rape and other sexual offenses.

Daviskil, who was in Lagos recently to launch an advocacy group -Music Against Rape (MAR), said he was touched to champion the campaign against rape and rapists because he understood very well the emotional and psychological trauma that often come with rape and not happy that Nigerians and even the government have always condemned it without stern action.

“I had my early years in Nigeria but my sojourn abroad over the years as a student and Artist has brought me face to face with issues related to sex abuse, especially rape and I know many advance countries don’t joke with it because of the emotional and psychological trauma attached to it. But here, what do we see? We hear and see cases of rape swept under the carpet, we see rapist escaping justice and we see the victims suffering in silence. Perhaps one thing we are good at is to go on social media to make noise without follow up. While the story is trending in Nigeria, the perpetrators are escaping justice. This must end and it must end. As an Artist, I have decided to use my God given talents to create awareness and call on both the leaders and the lead on the evil of keeping silent while the crime is being committed daily against women and school girls.”