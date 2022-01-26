By Joe Apu

A member of the Edo State Basketball Association, Victor Umoru, on Tuesday declared that Benin, the Edo State capital, is ready and safe for the January 31 Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Elective Congress.

“Recently, Benin under the leadership of his Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki has opened up the state through sports,” Umoru said.

“Not long ago, Benin hosted the Super Eagles, hosted different domestic club football events and capped it with the hosting of the National Sports Festival,”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

For him, the ancient city of Benin remains home to all and a very historic place where history will once again be recorded.

Umoru thanked the NBBF Congress for affording the state an opportunity to host such a landmark event, being the first time ever in the history of NBBF elections, where it constitution will be used.

“If Benin was not safe, the National Sports Festival would have been canceled by the Federal Government. Benin would not have hosted the Super Eagles if it was not safe.”