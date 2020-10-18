Recall that the protesters had since Friday blocked the Benin-Lagos expressway end of the city at the University of Benin Ugbowo Campus main gate.

This created room for motorists coming from the Lagos end to get to the city by using the road beside Precious Royal Palm Hotel to come out at the Edo Property Development Authority (EPDA) towards University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

Similarly, those going towards Lagos from Benin, could detour to UBTH to come out at Ekosodin village, using UNIBEN small gate.

But yesterday, the protesters moved their point of convergence to Agen Aluminum area of the road to make it impossible for anybody coming in or going out to access the city through any streets roads.

‎At Ekenwan axis of the city, the youths, who earlier on Sunday passed information that they would be converging at the Evbuotubu end on Monday (today), changed their mind when at about 11.00 a.m yesterday, they started blocking the road at Agho Junction, shortly after the Ekenwan campus of the University of Benin.

This left many worshippers who had come for the Sunday services at Upper Ekenwan Road stranded, even as some were forced to drive through Evbodia Road to link up with Airport Road and Irhirhi area of the city.

The Aduwawa and Agbor Road axes of Benin were not spared, as the Ramat Park gateway witnessed a total gridlock yesterday.

The protesters in their thousands, are calling for the total disbanding of the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force and resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.