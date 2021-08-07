Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, announced the arrival of a set of quadruplets from his fifth wife, Princess (Oloi) Esosa Ewuare II, into the Benin Royal family.

He made the announcement at 4:57p.m at his palace in Benin City, amidst jubilation by guests.

The sexes of the babies who are yet to be named, comprises three infant princesses and an infant prince.

The Oba paid tribute to God Almighty and the ancestors for the blessing.

The presiding Priest of the Benin native church, Holy Aruosa, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, offered prayer to God for wisdom and guidance for the new babies.

The brief ceremony coincided with the visit of the national executives of Immaculate Conception College, ICC, Benin City, the alma-mater of the Benin monarch.

The group was led by John Osa- Omoregie who thanked the Oba for his support towards the development of the school and sued for more support.

Princess (Oloi) Aisosa Ewuare II is the youngest among the wives of the traditional ruler.

