Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his commitment to completing the Benin storm water project and other ongoing projects across the state to improve livelihoods and engender sustainable development.

The governor gave the assurance while inspecting an underground drainage system being constructed at the Ekehuan-Ugbiyokho Road-axis of Benin.

Obaseki said the state government is expending tax payers’ money prudently with a focus on building durable infrastructure, noting, “this project is money well-spent. We negotiated prudently with our contractors. We are spending Edo tax payers’ money judiciously and getting greater value to improve the lives of the people. Our focus is to build infrastructure and make life easier, as we are committed to creating an enabling environment for our citizens to prosper.

“Our actions are causing pain to some people who, in the past, did not really see the need of expending Edo tax payers’ money on massive infrastructure that will benefit majority of the people.”

He said the project will be connected to the Benin River Port, noting, “we will take this alignment to Gelegele and do another alignment at the location of the sea port.”

The governor added that his government will ensure every part of the state benefit from the developmental strides being recorded under his administration, assuring that residents in Evbuotubu will also benefit from the massive infrastructure development.