Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Benin new city project, a brainchild of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, is to open up new areas and encourage urban-rural migration.

The Oba gave the explanation shortly after the Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Albert Wigwe, promised the bank’s support for the Satelite Town project during his visit to the palace to pay a courtesy call on the Benin Monarch.

“We are talking about creating a new city, we‎ want to try and open a new area that can encourage urban-rural migration. With this project, we will be able to achieve a lot in that regard,” the Oba said.

“I have been praying to God to bring a man, woman, to bring that to reality. This has been a very, very dear project to me.

“When I started, I just had a vision, and today God heard our prayers and brought Hebert Wigwe,” the Oba said, stressing that it would require billions of naira to bring the new city project to reality.

‎The Benin monarch who was overwhelmed by the commitment of the Access Bank Managing Director to the project offered prayers of blessing on his behalf and the bank’s.

Earlier, Mr Wigwe said that the bank has a lot of respect for the ancient kingdom of Benin and thanked the palace for banking with Access Bank.

Mr Wigwe, while promising the bank’s support for the royal palace’s activities and projects, requested the Oba to give the bank the privilege of supporting the upcoming Igue Festival.